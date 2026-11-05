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Reducing Imaging Utilization in Primary Care Through Implementation of a Peer Comparison Dashboard
By David J Halpern,7 days ago
High clinical variation has been linked to decreased quality of care, increased costs, and decreased patient satisfaction. We present the implementation and analysis of a peer comparison intervention to reduce clinical variation within a large primary care network. Objective. Evaluate existing variation in radiology ordering within a primary care network...