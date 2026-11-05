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Registration now open for MDA’s annual Organic Conference
By Rusty Halvorson,5 days ago
Registration is now open for the Minnesota Organic Conference, taking place Jan. 7-8, 2027, at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. Hosted annually by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the conference features more than 30 educational breakout sessions and an 80-booth trade show highlighting the latest in organic production, marketing, and research.