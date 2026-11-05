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Juilliard And The Apollo Celebrate Miles Davis’s Centennial With Interdisciplinary Performance Collaboration
6 days ago
Juilliard and The Apollo join forces November 17–21 for a special series of interdisciplinary performances celebrating the centennial of jazz innovator and Juilliard alum Miles Davis. Presented at The Apollo Stages at The Victoria, the programs feature Juilliard Jazz ensembles performing original arrangements of music from four landmark Davis...