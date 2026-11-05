undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oregon Humane Wins Major Grant to Add Electric Vehicles
7 days ago
PORTLAND, OR – Oregon Humane will add electric vehicles to its outreach fleet after receiving a $332,460 grant from Portland General Electric’s Drive Change Fund. The nonprofit will use the funding to purchase two electric vans, two electric passenger vehicles and two dual charging stations for its Portland and Salem campuses. The new vehicles are scheduled to take to the road by early 2027.
1