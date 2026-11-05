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New Movies and Shows Streaming in November: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and more
By RT App,5 days ago
This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.