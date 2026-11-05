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Greater Harlem Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Festive New York City Marathon Reception
5 days ago
All roads led uptown as The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce (GHCC), in partnership with New York Road Runners (NYRR), hosted the 2026 Marathon Week in Harlem. Running from Sunday, October 25, right up to the official kickoff of TCS New York City Marathon Day on Sunday, November 1, the eight-day fall tourism initiative offered international runners, their families, friends, and local patrons an unparalleled opportunity to discover Harlem’s deep cultural roots while supporting local businesses.