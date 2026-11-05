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Stolen Cadiz Vehicle Recovered in Hopkinsville, Possible Home Invasion Under Investigation
By News Edge Newsroom,7 days ago
A woman was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Hopkinsville after authorities stopped a vehicle reported stolen from a Cadiz driveway. Kentucky State Police are investigating whether the vehicle was connected to a possible home invasion in Trigg County. Cadiz Police Chief Tyler Thomas said a license plate reader flagged...
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