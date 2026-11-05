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Three adults being treated at St. Cloud Hospital for suspected Fentanyl overdose
By Thank You Underwriters next prev,7 days ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Three adults are being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital after possibly overdosing on fentanyl. Around 12:23 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, St. Cloud Police Department officers, St. Cloud Fire Department first responders, and Mayo Ambulance paramedics responded to a house in the 100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud for a reported medical emergency.