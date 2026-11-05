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Skylar Astin sings in this exclusive clip from PBS special We Chose To Go To The Moon
By Lacy Baugher Milas,6 days ago
From in-depth documentaries about the history of the space race to scientific programs that spotlight the mysteries of our solar system, no one does space programs like PBS. The public broadcaster is also known for its performance specials tied to specific events, like its annual National Memorial Day and Fourth of July concerts. Now, it’s tying both together in the new special, We Chose To Go To The Moon, which feels like both a marker of how far we’ve come and a hopeful celebration of the future.