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Utah hospital group to manage $48.2 million in federal rural health funding
By Jim Spiewak, KUTV,7 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah Hospital Association subsidiary will manage nearly $48.2 million in federal funding for rural hospitals and health care providers, with grants expected to be awarded through roughly 60 contracts. The Utah Healthcare Education & Research Foundation will oversee applications, budgets, payments and performance...
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