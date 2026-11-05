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Ridgeway Army Veteran Raising Two Sons Alone Scheduled to Receive Ford Bronco
By Kendra Davis,7 days ago
Retired U.S. Army Cpl. David Lewis, a South Carolina veteran who was wounded during a combat deployment to Iraq, was scheduled to be presented with a Ford Bronco this week. Lewis, who lives in Ridgeway and is raising his two teenage sons alone after his wife died unexpectedly in 2024, was scheduled to receive the vehicle at the 13th annual Veterans and First Responders Golf Outing in Indian Land, South Carolina, on Wednesday.
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