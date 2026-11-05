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REVIEW: ‘Club Kid’ Sends Its Love With Scrappy Sincerity
By Allyson Johnson,7 days ago
Written and directed by Jordan Firstman, Club Kid is a bedazzled spectacle of people in limbo. Launching into frame armed with Rihanna’s “Sex With Me” and an indiscreet sense of style, the film is an amalgamation of what’s come before while keeping the story fresh, progressing with more unexpected beats than one might expect from what, on paper, seems like a fairly typical coming-of-age story.