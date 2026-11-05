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Washington Residents Blast Gov. Bob Ferguson’s Tax Repeal Celebration, Claim Voters Were Misled: ‘The Income Tax is Still Unconstitutional’
By Nat Collazo,7 days ago
Washington Governor Bob Ferguson is celebrating what he calls a major victory for working families after voters rejected Initiative 645, but not everyone is convinced the results tell the story he claims. Residents have taken to social media to accuse his administration of misleading voters, with some questioning whether Washington should have allowed the income tax in the first place.
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