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Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series
By Maggie Leskovac,7 days ago
On October 28th, the Milwaukee Brewers won their first-ever World Series championship, winning the series 4-1 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The World Series MVP went to catcher William Contreras, brother of former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. In the clinching game of the series, pitcher Jacob Misiorowski had a dominant 5 1/2 innings of work, making him a top player of the game.