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UW-Stevens Point opens Non-Traditional Student Center
4 days ago
Providing advocacy and support for students on a non-traditional path, a new resource center has found a home at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. The Non-Traditional Student Center (NTSC) has opened its doors in the Dreyfus University Center (DUC). Non-traditional students are commonly defined as those older than 24 years old, with children or dependents, re-entry students and veterans. The center is a space where these students can find community, supported by a professional staff member that is open throughout the entirety of the DUC’s operating hours.