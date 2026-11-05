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Kauaʻi’s Ronald D. Kouchi to continue serving as Hawaiʻi Senate president
By Kaua‘i Now Staff,7 days ago
The Hawaiʻi State Senate caucus met Wednesday with its newly elected members to select leadership, finalize the structure of its standing committees, and determine committee leadership assignments. The Senate will have 13 standing committees for the upcoming session, down from 15 during the previous Legislature. The Judiciary and Hawaiian...