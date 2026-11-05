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Rattlers Head to Texas for Final Road Test at Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M
3 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida A&M volleyball (16-9, 11-1 SWAC) closes out its regular-season road schedule this weekend with a two-match swing through Texas, visiting Texas Southern on Friday and Prairie View A&M on Sunday. The Rattlers, the two-time defending SWAC Tournament champions, arrive on a 10-match conference winning streak and having swept their last four opponents without dropping a set.