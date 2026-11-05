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CeeDee Lambs Claps Back at Fanbase After George Pickens Trade Wishes
By Daniel Arwas,7 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys‘ wide receiving corps have been reset such that CeeDee Lamb has returned to the undisputed WR1, with George Pickens the clear #2 option. Although both have performed well and are on track for 1,000+ yard receiving seasons, certain corners of the fanbase have been clamoring for the team to move off Pickens and trade him to a wide receiver-needy team.