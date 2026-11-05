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Rain Threat Looms Over Patriots vs. Packers Game at Gillette Stadium
By Maggie MacKenzie,7 days ago
Rain is threatening to make an appearance at Gillette Stadium this weekend, but the latest forecast offers some encouraging news for the New England Patriots and their fans. The Patriots will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. While rain is expected to move through Foxborough earlier in the day, the outlook for game time is considerably better.