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Pomona Incumbent Victor Preciado Trails Jacky Elizalde in District 2 Rematch
By Gabriela Martinez,7 days ago
Eight-year Pomona City Councilmember Victor Preciado is trailing nonprofit director Jacky Elizalde as votes are counted in the city's District 2 race, with early returns showing Elizalde near 54% of the vote to Preciado's just over 46%. The District 2 contest was the only City Council race on Pomona's ballot following Tuesday's election.