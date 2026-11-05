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Two Cars Slam Into Larchmont Chronicle Office, Reviving Push for Safer Intersection
By Sarah Kim,6 days ago
Larchmont Blvd. & Clinton St. — Larchmont Boulevard Intersection Scene. Two cars crashed into 606 N. Larchmont Boulevard around 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, shattering the plate-glass window at the office of the Larchmont Chronicle after one of the drivers ran the stop sign at Larchmont Boulevard and Clinton Street. No one involved suffered serious injuries, but the impact sent both vehicles onto the curb and into the building, marking the second time in roughly a year that a car has slammed into a structure at that same four-way intersection.