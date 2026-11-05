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Silk Radio UK donates radiothon proceeds to Dumphries Basic school in St. James
By Claude Mills,7 days ago
When Silk Radio UK assessed a hurricane-hit school in St James, it found pupils whose families were struggling to afford books, uniforms and the essentials of an education. The station has directed all proceeds from its January 8, 2026 radiothon to Dumphries Infant and Basic School, choosing the institution after assessing where donations could make a meaningful difference following Hurricane Melissa.