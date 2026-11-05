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Marshall Police warning residents of ongoing rental property scam
By Colin Schowe,6 days ago
MARSHALL, Mo - The Marshall Police Department is warning residents of a rental property scam that has affected some citizens. The department has received reports from residents who have fallen victim to fraudulent rental property advertisements, resulting in financial losses. As a result, the department is advising residents to be cautious of payment requests through apps like Chime, Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle. They should also avoid landlords who refuse to meet in person or show the property.