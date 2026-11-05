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Cano Castro named GLIAC Freshman of the Year, seven earn All-GLIAC accolades
7 days ago
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. -- The 2026 men's soccer All-GLIAC teams have been announced today by the conference, with a multitude of Wildcats earning honors. Freshman forward Sergio Cano Castro was honored as GLIAC Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-GLIAC First Team along with standout forward Luca Rosen and shutdown defender Marcos Gallardo Rozano.