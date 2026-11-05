undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PCH receives state safety designation as Malibu advocates push for action
By Hayley Mattson,5 days ago
Catalyst corridor status recognizes highway’s role in statewide effort; foundation seeks targeted designation for Malibu’s most dangerous stretches. California has designated 28.2 miles of Pacific Coast Highway a Catalyst Priority Safety Corridor, recognizing the highway’s role in inspiring a statewide effort to prevent deadly crashes while setting the stage for Malibu advocates to press for more targeted improvements. Announced Oct. 27, the designation covers PCH from the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica to the Ventura County line, including the entire stretch through Malibu. The initiative brings together infrastructure improvements, targeted enforcement and public education to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes. For residents who rely on PCH every day, the announcement represents another step in a long campaign to make the highway safer. But advocates say the recognition must lead to changes on the road.