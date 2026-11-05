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UNG Athletics and ConnectAbility Announce New Community Partnership: Connected Nighthawks
7 days ago
DAHLONEGA – University of North Georgia (UNG) Athletics and ConnectAbility have partnered to launch Connected Nighthawks, a new program designed to create inclusive opportunities for individuals of all abilities to experience the excitement of Nighthawk Athletics. Through this partnership, participants will gain access to UNG sporting events, exclusive experiences and opportunities and become integrated into the Nighthawk Athletics community.