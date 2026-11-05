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Chiefs WR Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy over debt tied to Dallas car crash
By Gabe Swartz,6 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Dallas, federal court documents filed Wednesday show. Rice, a fourth-year wide receiver who was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, owes millions of dollars in settlements and legal fees as a result of a six-car crash he caused on Easter morning in 2024.