undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rachel Sennott Does Leopard Print With a Hint of Lingerie
6 days ago
Rachel Sennott is on board for leopard print fall, but her version comes with a party girl twist. Last night, to support her I Love LA costar Jordan Firstman at the Los Angeles premiere of his film Club Kid, she melded autumn’s burgeoning animal-print dress code with a hit of boudoir glamour. The actor’s speckled minidress had all the makings of a ’90s-worthy slip, but its purple lace neckline brought some racy maximalism to the mix. For a suggestive final touch, the dress featured a tiny silver lock-and-key charm.