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Mark Levine’s office is almost done registering those delayed early childhood education contracts
By Fariha Rahman,7 days ago
New York City Comptroller Mark Levine’s office said they’ve been working overtime to process early childhood education contracts after critical payment delays to providers before the start of this school year that were first reported by City & State. Evening and weekend shifts helped Levine’s office register over...
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