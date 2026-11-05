undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nov. 18: SCV Chamber Final Mixer of 2026 at MB2 Entertainment
By Press Release,7 days ago
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the final Business After Hours Mixer of 2026 at MB2 Entertainment on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The lively and energetic atmosphere provides the perfect setting to connect with fellow professionals, strengthen existing relationships and expand your professional network in a fun and welcoming environment.