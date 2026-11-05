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Arizona elects a Democratic treasurer: What comes next?
7 days ago
Nick Mansour wins the Arizona treasurer race, becoming the first Democrat to hold the office in nearly 60 years. The Associated Press called the race for Mansour over Republican Elijah Norton on Thursday afternoon. As of 3 p.m., Mansour led Norton 53.7% to 46.3%. Mansour, an entrepreneur and former Arizona College of Nursing CEO, says he wants to direct more state funding into classrooms. Arizona’s last Democratic treasurer was Bob Kennedy, who served from 1965 to 1967.