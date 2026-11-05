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Melania Trump Hopes Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire ‘Inspires Greater Peace’
By Nick Gilbertson,7 days ago
First lady Melania Trump hosted Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House on Thursday and said she hopes the six-day ceasefire in Oleshky, which produced tangible, positive results, will inspire greater peace. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian lawmaker and negotiator David Arakhamia, as well as Russian Commissioner for Human...