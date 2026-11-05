undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Inauguration
5 days ago
Seattle University is coming together for the inauguration of Maura B. Mast, PhD, as the 23rd president of the university. The two-day event will begin with an Inauguration Mass at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. at St. James Cathedral in which Dr. Mast will be officially “missioned” to be the leader of the Jesuit work at SU. The event, open to all, will bring the university community together in a meaningful gathering of faith, reflection and celebration as we welcome a new era of leadership.