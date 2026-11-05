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How to watch: Can Newport Harbor end JSerra Catholic's 55-game win streak in California Southern Section flag football final?
By Nick Pecoraro,7 days ago
The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Open Division flag football championship will be streamed live Saturday on the NFHS Network. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano) has held down the national No. 1 ranking all season after a 28-0 finish in 2025. The Lions have extended that win streak to 55 games heading into Saturday's final against No. 3 Newport Harbor (Newport Beach).