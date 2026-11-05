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Meet the Recipients of the 2026 Damon Runyon-Jake Weltcher Award
By Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation,7 days ago
Each year, the Damon Runyon-Jake Wetchler Award for Pediatric Innovation is given to a third-year Damon Runyon Fellow whose research has the greatest potential to impact the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of pediatric cancer. This year, for the first time, the award was given to two scientists, both of whom are Damon Runyon-St. Jude Fellows: Costanza Lo Cascio, PhD, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Philip T. Pauerstein, MD, PhD, of the University of California, San Francisco.