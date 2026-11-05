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With Arkansas Republicans’ House supermajority lost, a changed dynamic
By White River Now,7 days ago
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after the conclusion of the 2026 fiscal session on April 29, 2026, with Senate President Pro Tempore-designate Breanne Davis (left) and House Speaker Brian Evans (center) listening. (Photo by Ainsley Platt/Arkansas Advocate) When Arkansans went to bed Tuesday night, Republicans were beginning to see the...
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