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Giants Worked Out Four Players Including WR River Cracraft
By Tony Camino,7 days ago
The New York Giants hosted WRs Maurice Alexander, WR River Cracraft, WR Steven Sims and P Wes Pahl for workouts on Thursday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire. Cracraft, 32, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.