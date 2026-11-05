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LifeServe Blood Center launches blood drive tour for Iowa-Nebraska rivalry week
By Business Record Staff,7 days ago
LifeServe Blood Center will host four blood drives across Iowa and Nebraska during Thanksgiving week as part of its inaugural Border Battle Blood Drive Tour. The tour aims to collect 100 blood donations, potentially helping save up to 300 lives, ahead of the annual Iowa-Nebraska football game on Nov. 27 in Iowa City. LifeServe’s bloodmobile will stop in O’Neill, Neb., on Nov. 23; Wayne, Neb., on Nov. 24; Leon, Iowa, on Nov. 25; and Cedar Rapids on Nov. 27. The initiative comes as LifeServe typically experiences a decline in blood donations during the winter and holiday travel season, when demand for blood increases. Donors at each stop will receive an exclusive T-shirt and their choice of a fan scarf. Donations can be scheduled on the LifeServe website or by calling 800-287-4903.