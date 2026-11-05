undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wright re-elected for fourth term in the domestic relations division of the Licking County Common Pleas Court
By Ella Kitchens,7 days ago
Richard Wright has been re-elected to serve as the Licking County common pleas court domestic relations judge for a fourth term, according to preliminary results from the Licking County Board of Elections. Wright, who has spent 18 years in the position, earned 37,264 votes – or 64.22% – against candidate...
1