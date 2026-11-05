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Hideo Kojima Fears Unrestricted AI Could Take Over Creative Work
By Aleksandr Manin,6 days ago
Hideo Kojima said he thinks the industry has five to ten years before AI becomes a bigger question, with the technology's long-term role in creative work depending on how it is developed and used. In an interview with Japanese outlet Game*Spark, the game director said he expects things to be fine for the next five to ten years, but that the longer-term future depends on how AI develops and is used. The story was first reported by Game*Spark.