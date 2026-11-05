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Square Enix Will Prioritize New Games After Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy
By Aleksandr Manin,7 days ago
At Lucca Comics & Games Festival 2026, Yoshinori Kitase said Square Enix wants to put its next major resources into new games once the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy is finished. The Final Fantasy brand manager and producer also noted that the company could still return to older entries if the right creators feel a strong connection to them; the trilogy's final entry, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, is due in January 2027. The story was first reported by IGN.