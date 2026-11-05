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WECT INVESTIGATES: Supply business owners face criminal charges, civil complaints over missing headstones
By Connor Smith,7 days ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - It has been just over a year since Belva White’s husband of 28 years, William White, died. Hoping to honor her late husband with a remembrance ceremony on the first anniversary of his death, White says she paid Memory Lane Monuments more than $2,000 for a headstone at his gravesite in Supply.
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