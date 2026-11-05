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New Albany mayor and council told to ‘do better’ in protecting area residents from gas-fired power plant pollutants
By Alan Miller,7 days ago
A seventh proposed gas-fired power plant for the New Albany International Business park in western Licking County has Dr. Don DeShetler concerned for the health of his neighbors and the 8,000 patients of the family practice he and a group of doctors staff in Granville. So the New Albany resident...
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