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Algeria coach drops Zidane and Gabal, calls up a player from the Egyptian league
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,7 days ago
Algerian coach Ibrahim Hamdani named his country's squad today, Thursday, for the two matches against Togo on 14 and 17 November in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Several big names missed out. Chief among them were goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of France manager Zinedine Zidane, and Paris FC midfielder Ilan Kebbal.