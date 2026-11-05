undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former NFL player, ESPN analyst Merril Hoge to keynote Partnership Annual Dinner
By Business Record Staff,7 days ago
Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Merril Hoge will deliver the keynote address at the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s 2027 Annual Dinner on Jan. 21 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Des Moines. Hoge played eight seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears before spending 21 years as an ESPN football analyst. He is also a motivational speaker and author of “Find a Way: Three Words That Changed My Life.” The annual event will celebrate the region’s economic and community development accomplishments, highlight the Partnership’s achievements over the past year and unveil its strategic priorities for 2027 and vision for 2028-2032. A reception will begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 6:30 p.m. More information and registration is available on the Partnership’s website.