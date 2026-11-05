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NTSB recovers part of Learjet engine, asks public to report crash debris
By Scott Sutton,7 days ago
Investigators have recovered a portion of an engine from the Learjet 60 that crashed near Greenacres on Sundayas crews continue excavating the crash site, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB said excavation work began late Wednesday and continued Thursday as investigators and local officials worked to recover...