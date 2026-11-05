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OKTAGON 97 preview: Hannover’s own Max Holzer gets his chance to become Germany’s first male OKTAGON champion against bantamweight titleholder Igor Severino
By Editorial,7 days ago
One week after Jessin Ayari came up short in Munich, Germany gets another shot at its first male OKTAGON champion, and this time the challenger is fighting in his own city. OKTAGON 97 takes place on Saturday, November 7, at the ZAG Arena in Hannover, headlined by bantamweight champion Igor Severino defending his title against hometown favourite Max Holzer, with the 12-fight card streaming on OKTAGON.tv.