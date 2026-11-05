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Despite the hardships of war, Iran’s rulers still have a base of support
By Hadeel Al-Shalchi,7 days ago
Iran is bracing for the possibility of another round of U.S. and Israeli attacks now that the midterm elections are over. The war has driven inflation to almost 90 percent in Iran and has also damaged natural gas infrastructure, forcing people to conserve energy as winter sets in or face higher prices. But despite all these hardships many Iranians still support the Islamic Republic. We hear from some of them.