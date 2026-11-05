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Get Out: Our picks of this weekend’s best things to do in ABQ (Nov. 5)
By Devin O’Leary,6 days ago
Now that we’re in November, we can probably acknowledge that New Mexico is quickly working its way into winter. Thanksgiving is almost here, and Christmas is right around the corner, so it’s just about time to welcome craft fairs and other seasonal events to our weekly roster of things to do. This week offers up a wide variety of local arts to sample – from the contemporary flamenco dance of The Spanish Room NOW to the musical sounds of the 13th Annual John Donald Robb Jr. Memorial Concert, bringing traditional New Mexico folk music to the forefront. There’s also a bit of early Christmas shopping to be found at the first annual Sage & Ink Book Festival, spotlighting local New Mexico authors, and the 15th Annual Scandinavian Festival, with northern European food, art, crafts and music for all. So get out now, while the weather is still in a tolerable fall mood.
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