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Ferguson Pedestrian Critically Hurt Steps From Urban League Slow-Down Event
By Gideon Hurst,7 days ago
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue in north St. Louis County, just as organizers were setting up for an afternoon safe-driving event at the same location. Ferguson police said the person was critically injured and rushed to the hospital, while the driver stayed at the scene.
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